Female motorcyclist, 33, dies after colliding with lorry on PIE

A 33-year-old female motorcyclist died after colliding with a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Jan 21).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident at about 9.25am, involving a lorry and a motorcycle on the PIE towards Changi Airport.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, SCDF added.

The police said that the 40-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

In a Facebook video posted on the same day, paramedics can be seen standing beside the body, which was covered with a white sheet and lying next to the crashed motorcycle.

In a post on X in the morning, the Land Transport Authority said there was an accident on the PIE, towards Changi and after the Lornie Road exit, adding that the accident led to traffic delays until the Bukit-Timah Expressway and advised commuters to avoid the fifth lane.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:728432]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com