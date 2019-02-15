33-year-old SAF regular found dead in Kranji Camp II; no foul play suspected

Kranji Camp II, where an SAF regular was found dead, on Feb 14, 2019.
PHOTO: Google Maps
The Straits Times
Feb 15, 2019

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular was found motionless at a stairway landing of a building in Kranji Camp II on Thursday (Feb 14). He was pronounced dead on site at 5.30pm by an SAF medical officer, 20 minutes after he was found.

According to a statement on Thursday night from the Ministry of Defence, his death was not training related. The police also do not suspect any foul play after preliminary investigations. Mindef and the SAF are assisting the family in their time of grief, the statement added. Investigations are ongoing.

