33-year-old Singaporean dies in Batam go-kart accident

A Singaporean woman was killed in a go-kart accident in Batam on Feb 21, Indonesian media reported.

The Indonesian police are investigating the incident which occurred at Golden City Go Kart in Bengkong Laut at around 3.30pm local time (4.30pm Singapore time).

Witnesses claimed the 33-year-old’s go-kart was going at high speed before hitting a barrier lined with tyres.

“Witnesses saw the victim in a go-kart with the number 14 and driving two laps around the track,” said the head of public relations of the regional police in the Riau Islands, Police Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Arsyad.

“She was speeding and her go-kart hit the barrier in the circuit,” Mr Zahwani was quoted as saying by Batampos.

The impact of the crash caused her helmet to be thrown off.

A worker at the site immediately approached the unnamed victim, who then saw strands of the woman’s long hair caught in the go-kart.

“The victim’s entangled hair was pulled from her scalp,” Mr Zahwani said.

The woman was immediately taken to a nearby clinic where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Zahwani added the police is investigating and will take action against those who were found to be negligent.

The victim’s body will be transported back to Singapore on Feb 22.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Batam police and the victim’s family for more information.

ALSO READ: Singaporean woman dies after falling off cliff on trip with husband to US nature park

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.