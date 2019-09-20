330 childcare centres to raise fees next year; some parents unhappy

One in five childcare centres is raising its fees for full-day programmes next year, a move that has drawn unhappiness from parents interviewed. Some pointed out that it comes shortly after additional subsidies were announced last month.

The monthly income ceiling for families to qualify for additional subsidies was raised from $7,500 to $12,000. The quantum of additional subsidies was also raised, with more for those earning less.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that 330 childcare centres would be increasing their full-day fees for Singapore citizens from next year. The median increase is "within 5 per cent of fees" and "broadly comparable" with previous years, it added.

Also, a large majority of the centres had informed ECDA of their planned hike for next year before the enhanced subsidies were announced at the National Day Rally on Aug 18. Details of the subsidies were announced on Aug 28. The rest did so before ECDA's Sept 1 deadline.

This year, 220 centres raised fees and last year, 540 did so.

Centres have to inform ECDA of fee revisions and give parents at least four months' notice before they kick in. Said the agency: "Most pre-schools seek to ensure that their fee increases, which are needed to keep pace with costs, are not excessive in order to remain competitive and attractive to parents."