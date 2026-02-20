'We were just concerned about their safety': Ex-SIA cabin crew and sister alert neighbours to Jurong West HDB flat fire

A fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Jurong West on the third day of Chinese New Year (Feb 19).

The incident happened at about 1.05pm on Thursday at Block 337A Tah Ching Road.

A video of the incident posted by realtor Aaron Wong, who lives across from the affected block, showed black smoke and flames coming out from the window of a bedroom on the 12th floor.

Wong and his sister could be heard shouting across the block to alert residents there about the fire.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Friday, Wong said that their maid, who was in the kitchen at the time, had heard a loud "boom" as the fire broke out.

"She alerted us to the fire and my sister called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)," he added.

According to Wong, who was formerly a Singapore Airlines cabin crew, his instincts kicked in due to the training he had received at the airline.

"We were just concerned about the safety of those staying there, especially the elders," he said.

At least five residents, including domestic workers with the elderly in their care, self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire involved the contents of a bedroom of a 12th-floor unit, adding that firefighters put out the fire using a compressed air foam pack.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

