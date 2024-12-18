34 motorists to be charged for drink driving

34 motorists, aged between 24 and 63, will be charged in court on Thursday (Dec 19) for drink driving offences.

In a news release on Wednesday, the police said the arrests were made between August and December after the motorists failed their breathalyser tests during police enforcement checks.

Two motorists aged 36 and 44 are repeat offenders of drink driving. They were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept 30 and Nov 5 respectively.

If convicted, they will serve time in jail.

Another two motorists, a 52-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, face an additional charge of leaving their vehicles in a stationary position along Airport Road and Brickland Road respectively.

Their actions obstructed traffic and potentially caused danger to other road users, the police said.

Both motorists had driven their cars after allegedly consuming alcohol, and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel.

They will be charged with drink driving and for leaving their vehicles in a manner that caused undue inconvenience to others.

If found guilty of drink drinking, a person may face a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, a jail term of up to a year, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine ranging from $5,000 and $20,000 as well as a jail term of up to two years. Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Those convicted of leaving a vehicle in a way causing undue inconvenience to others may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act," the police said.

Members of the public should not drive if they intend to consume alcohol, and they should opt for alternative forms of transport to send them home.

