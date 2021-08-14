34-year-old Singaporean doctor dies after 8-year battle with epilepsy

After having to live with a serious epileptic condition for the past eight years, a young Singaporean doctor succumbed to the rare neurological disorder on National Day (Aug 9), leaving her grieving husband and family to cope with the loss.

Prior to her death, 34-year-old Serene Tan had been working at Singapore's public hospitals and polyclinics, serving in the emergency rooms of Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, as well as at Woodlands Polyclinic.

Tan's husband Lu Zheng Ping told Lianhe Wanbao in an interview that his wife's symptoms began to appear towards the end of 2013, where she often complained of dizziness and fainted on multiple occasions.

About six months later, she was diagnosed as suffering from a neurological disorder known as frontal lobe epilepsy.

According to online medical sources, frontal lobe epilepsy is characterised by recurrent seizures arising from the frontal lobes of the brain, which govern motor action, speech and behaviour. The onset of a seizure may be associated with impaired awareness and may progress to more serious conditions where a person temporarily loses consciousness.

Lu, a freelance writer, added that Tan's journey with the condition had been marked by ups and downs in the past eight years. Despite the best efforts of her medical team, complications arising from her condition kept returning.

Took a turn for the worse

Things were looking up for a short while when suddenly in 2019, her health took a turn for the worse. Repeated falls caused by her frequent seizures caused her to suffer multiple fractures and bleeding cuts all over her body.

"From being able to walk and take care of herself, she became completely bed-bound in the last two years," said Lu. Tan needed help for simple day-to-day activities such going to the toilet, showering and washing her hair. Her condition also began to alter her personality, said her husband.

Lu added that the type of epilepsy which Tan suffered from was a "rare and dangerous" form, according to doctors who could not fully explain her condition. "They only said that it was extremely difficult to treat and only one per cent of patients with epilepsy present such symptoms," he added.

Lu and Tan had met at university in 2007, when Lu was studying engineering and Tan was in medical school. They dated for many years before finally tying the knot in 2017, before Tan's health deteriorated.

According to the Chinese daily, Tan had been an outstanding medical professional who won an award in 2013 — her first year of being a doctor. The SingHealth Academy award was given to outstanding resident doctors who performed within the top 10 per cent of their cohort. Before becoming a doctor, she was also an active volunteer with charities such as the Red Cross.

Lu added that Tan had been formulating guidelines for aesthetic medicine until her condition became worse and she could no longer continue working. "But even when she was sick, she still showed her care and concern for us," said Lu.

Lu shared that the last text that his wife sent him was a request to sing her her favourite song, There are Lovers in the World. The Mandopop duet, first released in 1995, was sung by Taiwanese singers Wakin Chau and Chyi Yu.

"Her message also said 'I'm ready, waiting for you'," he said.

Tan had been suffering from seizures several times a week recently, with her body gradually growing weaker, said Lu, but he added that she was very lucid right before she passed.

"I held her and coaxed her to sleep on National Day. That was the last time we slept on the same bed together and she left peacefully after. I believe she is waiting for me in heaven," he said.

In order to cope with the medical cost of her treatment and hospitalisation for the past few years, Lu had turned to fundraising platform Give.Asia twice in 2017 and in 2019 for help, reported the Chinese evening daily. The efforts raised $34,136 and $15,712 respectively.

Lu wrote on the fundraising page in 2019: "As I'm pulled several ways with my writing work and caring for her, I'm barely able to take the time needed to bring her for appointments and outings. What money I earn is quickly spent on rent, food and medication."

He said: "Thankfully, Serene's friends and members of the public have been very generous with their help." Lu added that despite the difficulties, giving up on Tan was never an option.

"It's just like our wedding vows. In sickness and in health, we have to treasure each other and care for one another. She's the one I chose, and I don't want to have any regrets."

