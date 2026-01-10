341 vapes seized as ICA detects 57 cases of travellers with vapes at Singapore's checkpoints

Over 341 e-vaporisers and related components were detected and seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) between Jan 5 and 8, as the agency continues with stepped-up checks.

In the said period, ICA officers detected 57 cases of travellers having vapes on them, including those who had voluntarily disposed them at red bins placed at land, air and sea checkpoints.

Out of the 341 e-vaporisers and related components seized, approximately 67 per cent of these cases involved short-term visitors, while the remaining 33 per cent were Singapore residents.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 10), ICA emphasised that vaping is illegal in Singapore.

"Foreigners who visit or live in Singapore must abide by our laws," ICA warned. "Individuals caught possessing, using or purchasing e-vaporisers will face high penalties."

The agency also reminded visitors and pass holders of what are at stake.

"Short-term visitors who re-offend will be banned from re-entering Singapore.

"Long-term pass holders who re-offend may have their passes revoke on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore," ICA said.

Since Sept 1, 2025, vape abusers have faced increased fines of $500 for those under the age of 18, and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500 previously.

Those caught using etomidate-laced vapes will also be sent for mandatory rehabilitation.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

