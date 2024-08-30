346 probed over scams involving $13.8 million in losses

A total of 346 people aged between 16 and 76 are being investigated for their involvement in scams where victims have reportedly lost more than $13.8 million.

In a two-week operation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police land divisions between 16 and 29 August this year, some 231 men and 115 women were found to be involved in more than 1,300 cases as scammers or money mules, the police said in a news release on Friday (August 30).

The scams comprises mainly job scams, friend impersonation scams, fake buyer scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams and internet love scams.

The police, who said they take a serious stance against anyone involved in scams, added that “to avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank accounts or mobile lines as you will be held liable if they are linked to crimes.”

Those found guilty of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

And the offence of carrying out unlicensed payment services carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

Enhanced ScamShield app

On August 22, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the ScamShield app has been enhanced to include a “Check for Scams” function.

This means that the app will be using artificial intelligence to identify and alert users about potential scam threats across platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, phone calls and other channels.

“As scammers evolve their tactics, we have to update our responses. The enhanced ScamShield app has been designed to stay ahead of these threats, providing Singaporeans with a better way to safeguard themselves against scams,” said Minister of State Sun Xueling who is also the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams then.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-225-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

