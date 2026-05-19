35-year-old woman found dead in Orchard Road hotel room

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in her hotel room in Orchard Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader had informed the newspaper of several police cars that were parked outside what appears to be Grand Hyatt Hotel along Scotts Road on Monday (May 18) at around 1am.

"I felt that it was a little unusual that there were police cars outside the hotel entrance," the witness had told Shin Min Daily News.

The reader also said that there were three police cars parked right by the pick-up area of the hotel entrance, which had created a tense atmosphere.

The police confirmed reports of an unnatural death relating to a 35-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious in her hotel room, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

daoen.wong@asiaone.com