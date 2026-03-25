36 workplace deaths in 2025, 2 of them platform workers: MOM

Two platform workers were among the 36 people who died last year in the course of their work, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its annual workplace safety and health report.

The latest edition of the report, released on Wednesday (March 25), is the first time that information on work-related injuries involving platform workers is available after the Platform Workers Act came into force last year.

Last year, Singapore's workplace fatal injury rate fell to a record low of 0.96 per 100,000 workers, making the Republic one of the safest countries in the world to work.

There were 43 workplace deaths in 2024 and the workplace fatal injury rate then was 1.2 per 100,000 workers

Vehicular incidents continued to be the top cause of fatalities in 2025 — 15. Of these, six people, including the two platform workers, died in work-related traffic accidents.

The next leading causes of fatal accidents are fall from height and the collapse or failure of structure and equipment, according to the report.

Together, the three causes collectively accounted for 28 deaths (78 per cent) in 2025.

The construction and manufacturing sectors had the most cases of fatal workplace injuries, at 12 and seven respectively.

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74 platform workers seriously injured

There were 660 major injuries last year, of which 74 involved platform workers. The rate of workplace major injuries comes up to 17.7 per 100,000 workers.

Specific to platform workers, the workplace fatalities and major injury rate per 100,000 workers is 84.6.

62 of the 76 fatal and major injuries involved delivery service workers, majority of whom sustained injuries when operating vehicles or active mobility devices on public roads and paths, noted MOM.

Platform workers on two-wheelers are also more injury-prone.

"The high injury rate among platform workers reflects the risks involved in platform work and underscores Singapore’s decision to enact the Platform Worker Act," the ministry said.

At NTUC U Safe Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash announced the formation of the Platform Worker Safety Workgroup, which looks to strengthen safety and develop measures to address the unique road risks faced by such workers.

The workgroup is comprised of members from the government agencies, platform companies, NTUC and NTUC-affiliated platform work associations.

"MOM will continue working with tripartite partners to strengthen safety capabilities, including through the adoption of WSH technologies and better risk management practices," the ministry concluded in its media release.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com