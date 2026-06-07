36-year-old motorcyclist dies in hospital following accident in Yishun

A motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident along Yishun Avenue 1 on Wednesday (June 3).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle that was believed to have self-skidded along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Mandai Avenue at about 9.15am.

The 36-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne it was alerted to the accident at about 9.20am and conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A video circulating on TikTok showed a motorcycle lying on a bus lane near a bus stop.

A man wearing a white shirt was seen performing chest compressions on the motorcyclist while several bystanders gathered around them.

The video later showed an ambulance at the scene and emergency responders attending to the injured rider.

The TikTok user who shared the video said in the post that he and his friend, a former firefighter, U-turned their vehicle when they saw the accident to help. Witnessing the accident left him shaken, and he expressed his respect for the frontliners attending at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

@syarizaffandi Still a bit shaken from what I saw. Deep respect and salute to the frontliners who can stay calm and handle things under that kind of pressure. And to the civilians who came forward to help at that point of time, respect. I really hope mangsa dalam keadaan selamat. Semoga Allah balas jasa semua frontliners and everyone who helped tadi. Amin. Sharing this with full respect, not to sensationalise anything. Just a reminder for all of us to appreciate our frontliners, those who stepped forward to help, and to stay safe on the road. ♬ Breaking News_Accident, Investigative Journalism, Medical, Corruption, Democracy, Conflict, Serious #viral #fyp #trending (1181925) - Ney

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