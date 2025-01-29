37,000 public healthcare workers can expect higher salaries by mid-2025: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Some 37,000 public healthcare workers can expect salary increases in 2025, as part of efforts to attract and retain staff in these three groups.

Announcing this on Wednesday (Jan 29), on the first day of the Chinese New Year, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said allied health professionals (AHPs), pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary and support staff will see their monthly salaries increase from the middle of the year.

Mr Ong said details on the salary increases are still being worked out, with the Ministry of Health (MOH) in discussions with other ministries and the unions.

"In a new year, people have all kinds of hopes. They hope for health and happiness. They, of course, also hope for salary increases and big bonuses," he said.

MOH said demand for healthcare services and manpower will continue to increase as the population ages.

"We last increased the salaries of AHPs, pharmacists and administrative, ancillary and support staff in 2021.

"This salary increase will enable the public healthcare sector to better attract and retain such staff," MOH added in a statement.

To keep pace with market trends, MOH said that there will also be upward adjustment to monthly base salaries for 26,000 public healthcare nurses.

These adjustments will be smaller, as they build on the Award for Nurses' Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (Angel) scheme introduced in 2024.

The Angel scheme is a long-term retention initiative for those working in the public healthcare system.

Launched in September 2024, it saw about 29,000 nurses receive up to $100,000 in payouts over a 20-year period.

Pharmacists, AHPs and administrative, ancillary and support staff last received wage increases in 2021.

Mr Ong said the exercise was overdue, noting that similar adjustments have been made for other public healthcare professionals.

He said that the increases are aimed at making the public healthcare sector more competitive, adding that healthcare professionals in the three groups have other options, such as going overseas or joining the private

"People are joining, but I think they deserve something better, something more competitive, so that we also get good talent who want to join the sector," said Mr Ong.

Healthcare Services Employees' Union president K. Thanaletchmi, who is also president of the National Trades Union Congress, welcomed the adjustment, describing it as a timely move.

She noted that attention has also been given to the welfare of healthcare professionals.

Adjunct Associate Professor Tan Bee Yee said allied health professionals are a diverse group, comprising workers ranging from physiotherapists to medical social workers, as well as radiographers and lab technologists.

Prof Tan, who is chief allied health professional for SingHealth and SingHealth Community Hospitals, described the wage adjustments as recognition of the vital role such professionals play in the healthcare sector.

"It not only acknowledges our dedication and contributions, but it will also help to attract top talents and retain top talents, you know, in this work, so that we can better care for our patients," added Prof Tan.

Beyond remuneration, MOH said it will continue to review manpower development initiatives and strengthen the healthcare workforce.

It added that it will continue to support mid-career entrants to the sector, improve job opportunities through job redesign and career development, and provide a conducive and safe work environment in the public healthcare sector through its zero-tolerance policy for abuse and harassment.

Mr Ong was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to the Singapore General Hospital and Outram Community Hospital.

During his visit, he spoke with patients and staff at SGH - Singapore's largest acute tertiary hospital - and OCH. He also distributed oranges to them.

The minister later joined staff of the two hospitals at SingHealth Tower for a lohei session - the traditional tossing of yusheng during the Chinese New Year period.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

[[nid:711489]]