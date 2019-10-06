38 companies, including BreadTalk, punished for illegal discharge into public sewers

BreadTalk was prosecuted for discharging, on multiple occasions, trade effluent containing regulated chemicals exceeding allowable concentration limits into the public sewer in June 2016 and April 2017.

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB has prosecuted 38 companies, including bakery and food manufacturing company BreadTalk, in the last year for illegally discharging trade effluent into public sewers.

Among these companies, 18 were repeat offenders and given harsher penalties, the agency said in a statement on Monday (June 10).

BreadTalk was prosecuted for discharging, on multiple occasions, trade effluent containing regulated chemicals exceeding allowable concentration limits into the public sewer in June 2016 and April 2017. The company was fined a total of $16,300.

The offences by the various companies were discovered during site inspections as well as PUB's surveillance of the public sewerage system, the agency said.