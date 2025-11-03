From 'secret meetings' to compensation, 6 things to know about preserving 38 Oxley Road

The National Heritage Board's (NHB) Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board (PSM AB) has completed its assessment of 38 Oxley Road and found it to be "worthy of preservation" as a national monument.

According to NHB, national monuments are an integral part of Singapore's built heritage - preserved and promoted by NHB for posterity. They are also accorded the highest level of protection in Singapore.

NHB and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a joint statement on Monday (Nov 3) that the PSM AB found the site to be "of historic significance and national importance".

In a NHB report issued in 2024, the late Lee Kuan Yew was said to have lived in 38 Oxley Road since about 1945, until he died in 2015.

During this time, the site was associated with several historical events, phases and activities in Singapore's history.

Here are six things to know:

Who is on the PSM advisory board?

The PSM is a division under NHB responsible for identifying, researching and recommending nationally significant sites or structures for preservation as national monuments.

In a NHB document dated Apr 30, 2024, thirteen members are listed on the PSM advisory board.

Of these, three are senior public officers from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). The remaining 10 members comprises academics, architects, consultants and a lawyer.

All three public officers recused themselves from the assessment process to ensure that the 10 remaining members can provide an independent assessment of the suitability of38 Oxley Road for preservation.

Why is 38 Oxley Road of 'historic significance'?

"Secret meetings" were held in the basement dining room of 38 Oxley Road between 1953 and 1954 to discuss the formation of a political party, later known as the People's Action Party (PAP).

It wasn't just political stalwarts such as Toh Chin Chye (first post-independence deputy prime minister), Goh Keng Swee (first post-independence defence minister), and S. Rajaratnam (first post-independence foreign affairs minister) who were at the meetings.

Lim Chin Siong and Fong Swee Suan, who later became founding members of the Barisan Sosialis, were also founding members of the PAP involved in these meetings.

The meetings were considered secret because internal security regulations at that time forbade such political meetings.

In their joint statement, NHB and SLA said that preservation of 38 Oxley Road will allow Singaporeans to "reflect upon the gravity" of the significant events that took place there, as well as the "ideals and values" that have shaped the Singapore today.

Who owns 38 Oxley Road now?

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in 2017 that the late Lee Kuan Yew had willed him the property as part of his equal share of the estate.

In Nov 2015, the house was sold to his brother, Lee Hsien Yang.

Since Nov 20, 2015, the owner of 38 Oxley Road is a holding company named 38 Oxley Road Pte Ltd. It is wholly owned by Lee Hsien Yang, with his son Li Huanwu listed as its sole director.

What happens next?

Lee Hsien Yang has until Nov 17 to submit an appeal, if he wishes.

He had previously applied to demolish the house after his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, died on Oct 9 in 2024.

NHB and SLA said that Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo will "consider every objection" before making a final decision on whether to make the Preservation Order.

If the Preservation Order is made, the government will commence the acquisition process in accordance to the Land Acquisition Act 1966.

Why are there no firm plans on what becomes of 38 Oxley Road?

There are currently options but no firm decision on the possible outcome of 38 Oxley Road as the government will need to assess the state of the buildings and structures there.

A detailed study will have to take place to consider how to proceed.

Notwithstanding this, NHB and SLA have said that Lee Kuan Yew's wishes to remove all traces of his family's private living spaces from the building will be respected.

How will Lee Hsien Yang be compensated?

If acquired, SLA is expected to appoint a professional private valuer to assess the market value of the site.

There are avenues to appeal, including against the decision of the appeals board, if there is any dispute on the compensation to be awarded.

