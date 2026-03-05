65-year-old man found dead at foot of Tampines HDB block

A 65-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Tampines on Wednesday (March 4) night.

The incident happened at about 11.35pm at Block 381 Tampines Street 32.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 2.10am, a police cordon was in place around an area near the lift lobby.

A resident told AsiaOne that he heard a long "bang" but did not know what had happened. He added that it was a passer-by who called the police.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said the man is believed to have fallen from height.

He was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

