39 Kpod abusers undergoing or set to undergo rehab since stricter anti-vaping laws kicked in on Sept 1: MOH, HSA

Thirty-nine people caught using e-vaporisers laced with etomidate, also known as Kpods, have started or are about to begin rehabilitation.

The cases were detected in the first three weeks after stricter penalties for vaping came into effect on Sept 1, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a press release on Saturday (Sept 27).

From Sept 1 to 21, 656 people were caught for vape-related offences, with 44 confirmed to be in possession of Kpods.

Three etomidate abusers have already begun rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) or with Social Service Agencies (SSAs) under the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Youth Enhanced Supervision Scheme programme. Another 36 are expected to start this week while five remain under investigation.

Rehabilitation instead of prosecution

Under the enhanced framework, those found possessing, using or buying vapes face higher penalties than before.

First-time etomidate abusers aged 18 and above will face a fine of $700, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

The programme focuses on education, counselling and support to overcome their addiction, including individual, group and family sessions.

Repeat offenders will be subject to investigations, drug tests, and mandatory monitoring for six months, which includes rehabilitation.

Those who fail to attend interviews or complete rehab will face prosecution, said MOH and HSA in their statement.

Third-time offenders who are 16 years or older may be held for a year at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC), after which they will be monitored and drug tested. Repeat offenders caught using vapes for the third time or more may also be fined up to $2,000.

Trafficking and distributing cases

Over the past three weeks, 27 incidents of normal e-vaporiser smuggling and one case of suspected Kpod trafficking were detected at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres, with over 25,000 vapes and related parts seized.

On Sept 15, HSA had also filed four additional charges against 40-year-old Khor Boon Chun, Derek, who was previously charged with trafficking Kpods. He was the first person charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after etomidate was classified as a Class C controlled drug on Sept 1.

Help from the public

MOH and HSA also emphasised the importance of the public's role in enforcement. Between Sept 1 and Sept 21, 1,050 vaping-related cases were reported through HSA's reporting hotline and online form. Of these, 34 involved suspected use of Kpods.

"HSA was able to conduct targeted enforcement actions based on these public reports, with six persons found in possession of suspected etomidate e-vaporisers," the press release stated.

Within the same timeframe, HSA also removed over 170 online vape-related listings following public reports.

Providing support to quit

Alongside enforcement, the Government continues to offer support for those seeking to quit vaping, said MOH and HSA.

In the past three weeks, 19 people have joined the voluntary rehabilitation through IMH and four Social Service Agencies participating in the SSA-run QuitVape programme, while 89 signed up for the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) I Quit programme.

Those who voluntarily seek help will not be subject to penalties or criminal records for coming forward. However, individuals separately caught vaping may still face enforcement action and an offence record, the statement added.

Members of the public with information on illegal vape activities are encouraged to report them online at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape or call HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, including public holidays.

