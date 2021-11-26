39-year-old man dies in BMW at Bukit Batok carpark

A 39-year-old man died after he was found unconscious in a car on Wednesday (Nov 24) morning.

According to residents, the man was slumped in the front passenger seat of the stationary BMW in a carpark along Bukit Batok Street 21.

They told Lianhe Wanbao that they saw another man performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the unconscious man as an anxious woman watched from the side.

"The man's wife was squatting downstairs at the HDB block, looking sadly at the car. Her family members were comforting her," said a resident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic at 10.40am.

The police classified the incident as a case of unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing.

