3m-long python slithers into stairwell of Tampines HDB block, frightening residents

Some Tampines residents were stunned by the sight of a python at the stairwell of their block on Monday (Nov 27).

The three-metre-long reptile was coiled around a banister at the stairwell between third and fourth floors of Block 428 Tampines Street 41, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the scene that morning saw several curious residents gathering near the stairwell as staff from the National Parks Board (NParks) captured the python and placed it in a gunny sack.

A video filmed by residents showed that the snake was at least three metres long and as thick as an adult's calf. The python did not appear to move while it was coiled around the banister.

According to Shin Min, this is the first sighting of a snake in the estate, which is believed to have slithered up the stairs of the HDB block while looking for food.

One resident surnamed Zhang told the Chinese evening daily that his maid spotted the python when she passed by the stairs. Frightened by the sight, she immediately ran back home.

The 39-year-old accountant added that his neighbour later sent him a video of the python, which spooked his family.

As he was rushing off to work, Zhang said he did not manage to check on the situation, but warned his family to avoid the stairwell.

Another resident living on the fourth floor said his mother had alerted NParks after his father spotted the reptile while heading out that morning.

Members of the public who encounter a snake in a public area should observe from a safe distance and stay calm and back away slowly, said NParks in an advisory.

NParks also advised the public to refrain from approaching or attempting to handle the snake, especially if it is in its natural habitat.

Members of the public can contact NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-160 if assistance is required.

