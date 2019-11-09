4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent

Violence erupted at a void deck wedding in Ghim Moh over the weekend, leaving residents in shock.

A 52-year-old resident who wanted to be known only as Madam Siti told The New Paper she heard shouting on Sunday night and looked out of her window. She said she saw a middle-aged man with blood on his face crawling away from another man in the corridor.

"I was so scared they would come to my flat because I was alone, so I quickly shut my door and called the police," she said.

"They were shouting and fighting for about 10 minutes before going downstairs."