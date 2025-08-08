4 Certis officers charged after receiving over $9,700 in bribes, leaking operational information

Four Certis officers were charged on Friday (Aug 8) with various offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

They are Sri Daniah Abdul Razak, Muhammad Haaziq Karudin, Muhammad Khairul Amir Suhaimi and Mohammad Aziffi Selamat.

The Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Singapore Customs said that the four were contract employees for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Their alleged offences are linked with a Singaporean named Muhammad Sukaimi Gasali, who was also charged on Friday.

The 34-year-old allegedly paid the officers a total of $7,661 over multiple occasions between June 2021 and July 2023 to reward them for not taking enforcement actions against him at Jurong Port.

He also gave Daniah, 26, an additional $2,190 as a reward for disclosing confidential information on enforcement actions at Tuas Checkpoint over multiple occasions between February and April 2024.

CPIB and Singapore Customs said in a press release that between March 2022 and April 2024, Sukaimi had allegedly received tip offs from Haaziq, 33, and Daniah about enforcement checks and Jurong Port and Tuas Checkpoint, respectively.

Between June 2021 and March 2023, Sukaimi had also allegedly received information from Khairul, 25, and Aziffi, 32, about their deployment at Jurong Port.

Daniah also allegedly worked with Sukaimi and another individual to import 22 cartons and 470 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

During a search conducted by the authorities, 16 packets and nine packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found at Sukaimi's and Daniah's residences respectively.

The total excise duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about $10,914, according to CPIB and Singapore Customs.

Sukaimi faces six amalgamated charges for corruptly giving gratification to the officers.

He also received four charges under OSA, two charges for abetment to engage in conspiracy, four charges for storing contraband or duty-unpaid cigarettes and two charges for dealing with contraband cigarettes.

Daniah faces two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, two charges for abetment in conspiring to import uncustomed goods, two charges for the storing of uncustomed goods and one charged under the OSA.

Haaziq, Khairul and Aziffi were each handed one charge for corruption and another for offences under OSA.

Sukaimi, Daniah and Haaziq will return to court on Sept 5 for the next hearing, while Aziffi and Khairul are set to plead guilty on Sept 19.

Offenders convicted of corruption face a fine of up to $10,000, or face up to five years imprisonment, or both.

Anyone convicted of an amalgamated offence can face twice the amount of punishment liable for that offence.

Those convicted of an offence under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act can face up to a $2,000 fine or up to two years' jail.

Offenders who buy, sell, convert, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal with duty-unpaid goods can face a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and/or imprisonment of up to six years.

