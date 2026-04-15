4 Chinese nationals arrested for alleged theft at MBS, Sentosa and VivoCity

Four male Chinese nationals, aged between 40 and 50, were arrested on Tuesday (April 14) for their alleged involvement in a series of theft cases at crowded places, shopping malls and popular tourist spots.

Police said on Wednesday (April 15) night that they received several reports of theft between April 1 and 14 in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands, Palawan Beach at Sentosa, and VivoCity.

They did not specify the number of incidents that took place or reports received.

The four Chinese nationals allegedly targeted unattended bags and personal belongings of individuals who were distracted or not vigilant about their possessions at these places.

They were identified by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Central Police Division and Clementi Police Division through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV).

The quartet will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of theft with common intention.

If found guilty of the said offence, they may be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

Police warned would-be perpetrators that they take a firm stance against offenders who commit theft, adding that such offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

They also reminded members of the public to be vigilant.

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