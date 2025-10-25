4 foreigners arrested for suspected drug offences after CNB raid at Woodlands dormitory

Four foreign nationals were arrested for suspected drug offences on Wednesday (Oct 22).

The men, aged between 24 and 36, were arrested at a foreign worker residential lodging near Woodlands Avenue 1, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Saturday.

CNB officers conducted the operation based on information received, and seized a total of 68g of cannabis, 18g of 'Ice', 29 'Yaba' tablets and various drug paraphernalia during a search of the premises.

Three of the men, aged 24, 30 and 36, were arrested for suspected drug abuse.

The fourth man, a 32-year-old, was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Investigations into the four individuals are ongoing.

"CNB regularly engages the community, which includes our migrant worker community, to raise awareness on the harms of drugs and Singapore's zero tolerance stance against drugs," said Superintendent Royce Chua, commanding officer of CNB Enforcement F and L Divisions, adding that CNB will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against drug traffickers and offenders.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on their own behalf or for another person, to traffic or offer to traffic a controlled drug, or do any act preparatory to trafficking a controlled drug or offering to do so.

