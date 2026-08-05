Motorcycle crash near Woodlands Checkpoint leaves 4 injured

Four persons were taken to hospital after an accident involving four motorcycles occurred near Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (Aug 4).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving four motorcycles along Woodlands Crossing at about 5pm.

Three male motorcyclists and a male pillion, aged between 24 to 35, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting police with ongoing investigations.

A video the aftermath of the accident shared on Facebook showed one man lying on the ground while several others sat on the kerb.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and SCDF personnel, along with emergency vehicles, were also seen at the scene providing assistance.

In a Facebook update following the accident, ICA said a road traffic accident had occurred, with one of the three lanes obstructed. It advised travellers departing Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint to expect delays.

ICA added that traffic was subsequently restored at about 7.30pm the same day.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com