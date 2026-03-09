4 taken to hospital, including infant, after 2 buses and car collide in Ang Mo Kio

An infant is among four who have been taken to a hospital following an accident involving two buses and a car in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (March 8), according to a video uploaded to TikTok by user Biker6074 that same day.

In the video, a green SBS Transit bus can be seen parked along the road of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, blocking two lanes of traffic.

A police vehicle is also parked up ahead, with officers taking photographs of a car further in front and of the bus.

The video then cuts to a second bus - this vehicle is visibly damaged, with its windscreen cracked and bumper crumpled from the impact of a collision.

Separately, photographs of the incident were posted to Facebook group Singapura Channel, showing multiple SBS Transit workers on the scene.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police stated that they were alerted to an accident involving two buses and a car along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 just before noon on Sunday.

A 60-year-old male car driver and three bus passengers aged between seven months and 77 years of age were subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

