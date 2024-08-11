'4 hours and counting': Domino's Pizza struggles to keep up with National Day orders, customers left fuming

On Friday (Aug 9), Domino's Pizza ran deals for those looking to throw a pizza party on National Day.

The promo read: "Let’s make this National Day deliciously unforgettable!"

For some, it was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

The US pizza brand received an influx of orders on National Day but it seemed like they failed to deliver.

Customers claimed to have experienced delays on their orders, with many airing their grievances online.

In a Domino's Pizza's comments section, hundreds of netizens seemed to have similar experiences with regard to delays on their orders.

One Facebook user commented: "I have ordered since 5:43pm. Till now, no pizza. Still show order being made. Refund please."

This comment was posted roughly two and a half hours after the user's order was made.

Going through Domino's Pizza's various social media channels, this, apparently, isn't the longest wait.

An Instagram user wrote, in reference to their order delay: "Four hours and counting."

Those who were lucky enough to have food delivered to them didn't seem too pleased either.

A customer was extremely disappointed at the amount of ingredients on their pizza, describing it as "pathetically depressing".

They added: "This is not the standard I was expecting given the price point that I made payment for."

Domino's Pizza's responses to some of their disgruntled customers have caused even more annoyance online.

Many of the replies thanked the customer's feedback, claiming Domino's Pizza is "diligently reviewing their concerns".

AsiaOne has reached out to Domino's Pizza for more information.

Last year too

This isn't the first time Domino's Pizza fell off the mark when it comes to delivering on time on National Day.

In fact, it is something of a repeat performance from last year.

In a similar fashion, the 2023 National Day promo had many stoked but their excitement soon turned to hunger as customers waited hours for their pizzas to be delivered.

