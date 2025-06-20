4, including 2 firefighters, taken to hospital after fire at Holland Close HDB flat

Two firefighters were among four people sent to hospital following a fire at Block 5 Holland Close on Thursday (June 19) evening.

Firefighters from Alexandra Fire Station had responded to the call at the HDB block at around 7.25pm.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), one of the bedrooms in a 23rd-floor unit was on fire and firefighters entered the smoke-filled flat, extinguishing the fire with two water jets.

However, the fire and smoke had already damaged the unit.

About 100 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF from the affected block to a nearby futsal court.

Two people who had fled the unit prior to SCDF's arrival were assessed for smoke inhalation before being taken to Singapore General Hospital.

During the operation, two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and one was taken to Singapore General Hospital, while the other was taken to National University Hospital.

One of the two firefighters was discharged from hospital on Friday morning and given five days of medical leave.

"The other firefighter has been warded for further observation," SCDF said, adding it will continue to check on their wellbeing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Chan Chun Sing expressed his gratitude to the SCDF for its "swift and professional response" which brought the situation under control and safely evacuated all residents.

"Our thoughts are with the two residents who were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the two brave firefighters receiving treatment for heat exhaustion. We wish them all a full and speedy recovery," said Chan, who is also Defence Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.

He added that they are currently working closely with agencies, grassroots leaders and volunteers to support residents affected by the fire. And he also urged residents to reach out to My Buona Vista community centre if they know anyone who might need help or temporary lodging.

