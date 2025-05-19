4 Indonesian men arrested for entering Singapore illegally

Four Indonesian men, aged between 28 and 50, were arrested on Saturday (May 17) for unlawfully entering into Singapore and possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In a joint statement issued on Monday (May 19), the police and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the men were detected by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) at 1.27 am on May 17 when they illegally entered Singapore by sea in a small craft.

The vessel landed outside the fence line of Pulau Tekong.

The men were found outside the protected areas of Pulau Tekong, allegedly without any travel documents, and in possession of uncustomed goods.

Officers from the PCG, the Gurkha Contingent, the Special Operations Command, and the K-9 Unit responded promptly, successfully arresting the four unarmed Indonesian men as they disembarked from the craft.

The authorities seized 2,700 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes, along with the fiberglass craft, which was fitted with an outboard motor.

Commander of the PCG and Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng said: "This joint operation with the ICA highlights the collaborative efforts to safeguard Singapore's territorial waters and sea borders against criminal activities and security threats, including unauthorized entry and departure from Singapore."

"Anyone involved in unlawful entry or departure from Singapore-such as those ferrying illegal immigrants to or from the country-will face the full force of the law."

The four men will be charged in court on May 19 for unlawful entry into Singapore under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959.

The offence carries a penalty of up to six months in prison and at least three strokes of the cane.

