'Their voices matter too': 4 kids ask Edwin Tong to save Clementi Forest

Though they may be small, their hearts are big enough to care for an entire forest.

Four young residents of East Coast GRC approached MP Edwin Tong to appeal for the preservation of Clementi Forest, the minister shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 28).

Tong said the issue was raised during a Meet-the-People Session on Monday night, when the children came to him with "something close to their hearts".

"They came prepared to make their case: with a very well written script, conveyed articulately, along with drawings to depict the issue clearly to me," Minister Tong said, adding that he found the materials "very persuasive".

The children told him they regularly take part in activities with Forest School, where they learn about nature, biodiversity and the importance of protecting the environment.

"It was heartening to see how passionately they spoke about the forest and respectfully put forward their views," he said.

"Every resident deserves to be heard, regardless of age."

Tong added that he promised to support their appeal and ensure their views are conveyed to the relevant agencies for proper consideration.

"The Singapore we build today is the Singapore they will inherit tomorrow," he added. "Their voices matter too."

Maju Forest to make way for public housing

Minister Tong's encounter with the children comes weeks after HDB announced plans to clear about 15ha of forest in Clementi's Sunset Way area for future public housing developments.

Of the 23ha of Maju Forest, about 8ha will be retained for wildlife and fauna.

Nature groups were engaged through the planning process of this decision, and HDB will finalise mitigation measures for the impact on ecology after public feedback is reviewed by relevant agencies.

Separately, about 10ha of forested land near Gillman Barracks could also be cleared for future development.

[[nid:740096]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com