4 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies following police raids in Rochor and Little India

Four men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies during police operations along Rochor Canal Road and Little India.

They were among seven, aged between 16 and 44, who were nabbed for various offences at those areas on Thursday (Sept 11) night.

In a statement on Friday, the police said that the sweep was conducted by the Central Police Division and supported by the Criminal Investigation Department's Secret Societies Branch.

Almost 100 people across 18 public entertainment outlets were checked.

Investigations into the gang suspects, aged between 24 and 44, are ongoing.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful society may face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

2 arrested outside club

Reporters were present during a Thursday raid in Rochor and Little India past midnight.

Two of the alleged gang members were arrested outside a night club on the third floor of a shopping mall.

Appearing agitated when handcuffed, they were seen answering questions from plainclothes police officers.

The police checks on public entertainment outlets along Rochor Canal Road comes after a recent stabbing incident there.

On Sept 7 at around 4.20am, Muhammad Nuraqib Minhat, Muhammad Fiqkri Jaffri, Muhammad Farhan Jaffri and Muhammad Farzdhirman Yusman were outside a pub when they allegedly ganged up against a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man.

The brawl had broken out following a dispute over an undisclosed matter, according to the police, adding that preliminary investigations found that the assailants and victims knew each other.

The two victims were stabbed but were conscious when they were taken to hospital

The four alleged rioters, aged between 31 and 32, were arrested the next day and have been charged with one count of rioting while armed with deadly weapons.

Two of them, Fiqkri and Nuraqib are accused of committing the offence while under remission orders.

'Zero tolerance' towards secret society activities

More than 1,300 suspected members of unlawful societies were arrested from 2022 to 2024.

"The police have zero tolerance towards any secret society activities that threaten the public safety, peace and good order in Singapore," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Wong Keng Hoe, commander of the Central Police Division.

"We will continue to carry out enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments and popular congregation hotpots to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

"We will not hesitate to take action against errant outlets and against those who choose to associate with secret societies."

16-year-old girl nabbed

During the enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets in Rochor and Little India, the police were also seen conducting checks on patrons and staff for work permit passes and vapes. Most of them, though surprised, remained cooperative.

Several pubs and bars were also questioned if they have a public entertainment licence.

In their statement, the police said that four people, aged between 16 to 40, were also arrested for various offences during the enforcement operations.

These include voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive words towards a public servant in a public place, as well as suspected drug-related offences.

The 16-year-old girl was nabbed for using a forged electronic record and for being drunk in a public place.

Two men, aged between 38 and 40, were also caught for vaping offences, said the police, adding that five e-vaporisers and related components were seized.

