4 more KTV lounges closed as KTV Covid-19 cluster grows to 54

SINGAPORE - There is likely ongoing transmission of the coronavirus at four more KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday night (July 14).

Those who have visited these clubs or similar KTV lounges operating as F&B outlets should come forward for free Covid-19 testing, urged the ministry.

The premises are One Exclusive (114 Middle Road), Level 9 (L9) (114 Middle Road), Terminal 10 (Clarke Quay) and Club M (114 Middle Road).

"MOH is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection amongst social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as F&B outlets, and their close social contacts," it said.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable cleaning, these premises will be closed to the public from Thursday to July 29.

The ministry will provide free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited the four premises between June 29 and Wednesday, similar KTV lounges or clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, or interacted with social hostesses of any nationality in any setting during this time period.

The public may visit this website for details on the testing operations.

"All visitors to these premises and similar settings and those who had interacted with social hostesses of any nationality are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said the ministry.

MOH announced 56 new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, of which 42 belonged to the fast-growing KTV cluster.

Of these 56 cases, 17 have been linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 34 were linked and detected through surveillance.

Five cases are currently unlinked.

This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted cases in 2021 so far.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

All except one were detected upon arrival in Singapore. The remaining case developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

In total, 60 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 62,804.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 88 in the past week from 24 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 15 in the past week from seven in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 25 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 94 infections each. Three new clusters were declared.

Of the 125 patients who currently remain in hospital, most are well and under observation.

There is one person in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) while eight require oxygen supplementation.

Over the last 28 days, 18 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU or died.

Of these, 14 were not vaccinated, four were partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

A total of 6,440,735 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme have been administered, covering 4,052,434 people, as at Tuesday.

A total of 2,420,824 individuals have completed the full vaccination process, comprising 32,523 recovered patients who received at least one dose and 2,388,301 who received their second dose.

