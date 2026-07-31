'A whole lot cuter': Mandai welcomes 4 capybara pups

There are four cute additions at Mandai's River Wonders.

Four capybara pups were born to mother Luna on July 10, which was also Capybara Appreciation Day, according to a Facebook post by Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Thursday (July 30).

"It's quadruple the joy as things just got a whole lot cuter at Amazonia Encounters, River Wonders!" the caption said.

The post featured a video of the pups roaming around their new habitat and munching on grass alongside their mother.

Luna also gave birth to two other pups on Jan 4, the first to be born at Mandai in a decade, reported The Straits Times.

But only one of them, Ollie, survived and celebrated its 100-day milestone in April.

Capybaras are native to South America and live up to seven years in the wild and 10 years under human care, according to Mandai Wildlife Reserve's website.

They are the world's largest rodent and a close relative of guinea pigs. Capybara pups are also precocial, which means that they are born with a full coat of fur.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com