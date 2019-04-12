4 people, including 2-year-old boy, taken to hospital after accident involving car and cabs in Ang Mo Kio

Photos of the accident's aftermath show the back of the car damaged and the front of one of the taxis, which is from SMRT, crushed.
PHOTO: Stomp
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Four people, including a two-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and two taxis in Ang Mo Kio last Friday (Nov 29).

One of the injured passengers in the car, Ms Jiang Tian, 32, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that she and her husband, the 32-year-old driver, were with their two-year-old son in the car when the accident happened.

Photos of the accident's aftermath posted on citizen journalism website Stomp show the back of the car damaged and the front of one of the taxis, which is from SMRT, crushed.

Ms Jiang, a dental therapist, said her son was seated in the child seat at the back of the car, and the roads were wet after the rain that fell earlier stopped.

The car was stationary at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 23 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, and was about to turn when Ms Jiang said something hit the rear of the vehicle.

"I heard a loud banging sound and was unsure what happened next. My husband lost consciousness briefly but after tapping him a few times, he woke up," said Ms Jiang.

"The first thing I did before waking my husband was to check on my son's safety to make sure that there was no bleeding."

The couple later handed over in-vehicle camera footage to the police.

Ms Jiang and her husband were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) while her son was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Her husband was warded for a day to monitor his condition while both she and her son received outpatient treatment for bruises and abrasions. Her son is also recovering from the shock of the accident and was not sleeping well for a time.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at around 7.40pm. The police are investigating the case.

Police said two men and one woman, aged 32 to 40, were taken to TTSH. Two of them were Ms Jiang and her husband.

It is unclear who the second man taken to TTSH is.

ST has contacted SMRT for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

