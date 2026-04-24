4 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along TPE

Four people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Wednesday (April 22).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, a taxi, and a minibus along the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at about 3.25pm.

A 57-year-old male taxi driver, a 21-year-old male driver and two of his passengers — a 54-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man— were taken conscious to hospital.

In a video of the aftermath shared on TikTok, the first and second lanes of the expressway were seen blocked, with debris scattered across the road.

At least two ambulances were also at the scene, along with police and SCDF officers.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com