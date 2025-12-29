Award Banner
4 persons, including 1-year-old, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on AYE
Two male drivers, aged 41 and 36, are assisting with investigations following an accident on Dec 28.
Koh Xing Ying December 29, 2025 6:50 AM

Four people, including a baby, were taken to hospital following an accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Sunday (Dec 28).

A video posted on TikTok showed the aftermath of the accident, with traffic piling up on the expressway and police cars and ambulances at the scene.

At least four vehicles were involved in the chain collision, and police could be seen speaking with some of the drivers.

 

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and three cars along AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway at around 11.50am. 

A 41-year-old male car driver, his 44-year-old female passenger, and two children, aged 1 and 4, were taken conscious to National University Hospital.

Two male drivers, aged 41 and 36, are assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

