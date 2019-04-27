This 4-room Bedok HDB home features a modern and rustic look

You may not be able to tell from the photos, but this 40-year-old four-room resale flat in Bedok came with extensively slanted walls and floors. There was even water damage in the balcony.

To turn this old unit into an inviting home, the homeowners sought the help of interior design firm W5A.

W5A levelled the slanted walls by using partition boards as well as shadow gaps on the false ceiling; these create the illusion of straight walls.

Textures and patterns, such as the brick walls and hexagon floor tiles, take the attention away from the slanted walls while incorporating a rustic look.

Photo: Home & Decor

The renovation, which cost $85,000, includes the revamp of the kitchen and bathrooms. This includes plumbing works and waterproofing.

Photo: Home & Decor

The kitchen's patterned tiles and contemporary style fittings, along with wooden furniture, give the home a rustic and modern look.

Photo: Home & Decor

W5A opened up the kitchen so the homeowners have flexibility in how they used the space. The layout also allows a strong cross ventilation of the home.

Photo: Home & Decor

Photo: Home & Decor

Dark carpentry and a black accent wall gives the bedroom a sensuous and restful atmosphere.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

