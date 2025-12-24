4 Singaporeans, including part-time actor, charged in JB over fights at mall, police station

Four Singaporeans, including a part-time actor, were charged in a Malaysian court on Wednesday (Dec 24) following two separate altercations — one of which took place inside a police station.

Businessman Chua Chin Heng, 56, his wife Loe Sou Peng, 55, and their son Axl Chua Kai Jun, 27, claimed trial, while P Suresh, 46, pleaded guilty after the charges were read out to them, reported news agency Bernama.

Suresh and Chua were jointly charged with disorderly conduct at a police station at about 6.15pm on Dec 21. Suresh, a part-time actor, was fined RM400 ($127) for this offence.

The offence of disorderly conduct carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to RM500 (S$158), or both upon conviction.

The four Singaporeans were also charged with causing hurt. Chua, his wife and their son pleaded not guilty to the charges. Suresh pleaded guilty and was fined RM1,500 for this offence.

If found guilty, the three face up to 12 months' jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both. They are out on bail and will return to court on Jan 27, 2026.

Videos shared on social media showed two men in T-shirts exchanging blows in a shopping mall, as cans — believed to be beer — fell to the ground.

During the altercation, the duo also entered a beauty salon and damaged display banners while members of the public tried to intervene.

[[nid:727130]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com