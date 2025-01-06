4 Singaporeans arrested in Geylang drug raid; over $1m worth of drugs seized

Three men and a woman were arrested following a drug raid carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in Geylang on Saturday (Jan 4).

All four suspects are Singaporeans, CNB said in a statement on Monday.

CNB officers arrested the first two male suspects, aged 27 and 25, at a carpark in the vicinity of Cassia Crescent on Saturday afternoon.

The first suspect was found to have about 1.855kg of heroin, 1.032kg of 'Ice' (crystal methamphetamine), 98g of 'Ecstasy' tablets, and 300 Erimin-5 tablets on him.

Meanwhile, 136g of 'Ice' and 21g of cannabis was found on the second suspect.

Officers also searched the two suspects' car, uncovering another 11.78kg of cannabis, 1.632kg of heroin, 923g of 'Ice', 877g of ketamine, 234g of 'Ecstasy' tablets and 1,200 Erimin-5 tablets.

The third suspect, a 25-year-old man, had fled the scene upon seeing the arrest of the first two men.

He was arrested after a "short pursuit", said CNB. Officers seized an offensive weapon from him, which was later handed over to the police.

CNB officers also raided the suspected hideout of the 27-year-old suspect, which led to the discovery of 73g of 'Ice', 21g of heroin, 20 Erimin-5 tablets and "a small amount" of 'Ecstasy' tablets.

A 25-year-old woman, suspected to be a drug abuser, was also arrested within the unit.

In total, CNB seized 3.508kg of heroin, 2.028kg of 'Ice', 332g of 'Ecstasy', 1,500 Ermin-5 tablets, 11.99kg of cannabis, and 877g of ketamine.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth over $1 million and could feed up to 4,590 drug abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

"Drug traffickers have no concern for the thousands of lives that their deadly ware will destroy had the drugs went onto the streets," said Director of CNB's Intelligence Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang.

CNB has "doubled down" on its preventive drug education efforts to keep the public away from drugs, Tang added.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person to traffic or offer to traffic a controlled drug.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin", or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, may face the death penalty.

