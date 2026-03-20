4 Singaporeans arrested for suspected involvement in JB murder, handed over to Malaysian police

Four Singaporeans were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their suspected involvement in a murder in Johor Bahru (JB), the police said in response to media queries on Friday (March 20).

Three men, aged between 23 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman were handed over to Malaysian authorities on Thursday to assist with investigations.

The alleged incident happened on March 14 at JB, police said.

SPF said a Malaysian court issued warrants for the arrest of the four, while the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) sent in a request for assistance.

Subsequently, SPF conducted simultaneous operations island-wide on Thursday, including an operation at a residential unit at Teban Gardens Road.

In a video posted to Threads, multiple police and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers can be seen stationed beneath a block in Teban Gardens beside an inflated safety life air pack.

Some personnel can be seen gesturing at something above them, although it is unclear what the situation was about.

Five arrested in total

The RMP arrested five men, including the four nabbed in Singapore, Bernama reported on Friday.

One of the five was arrested by Johor Bahru district police while attempting to enter Singapore at about 12.15am on Wednesday Johor police chief commissioner Ab Rahaman Arsad said, according to The New Straits Times.

The five are believed to be involved in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Southkey who was attacked with a sharp weapon at around 5am on March 14.

He subsequently died in hospital due to injuries from a stab wound to his neck.

Ab Rahaman said that the suspects tested negative for drugs and had no criminal records.

While the individual arrested was remanded for seven days from Wednesday, the remaining four arrested by the SPF were remanded on Friday amid ongoing investigations.

"The SPF has always worked closely with the RMP in cases involving cross-border fugitives," a police spokesperson told the media.

"The arrest of the persons involved in this case reflects the strong and long-standing relationship between the SPF and the RMP."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com