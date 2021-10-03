4 Singaporeans died from complications linked to Covid-19; 2,356 new cases on Oct 2

Four Singaporeans aged between 55 and 80 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Oct 2).

They are three women and a man, all of whom were unvaccinated and had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

It was the 13th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 107.

Eight deaths were reported on Friday.

A total of 40 people died from Covid-19 in September, compared with 18 deaths in August.

There were 2,356 new Covid-19 infections reported on Saturday, including 1,938 new infections in the community, 412 new cases in the migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

The local cases include 513 seniors who are above age 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 101,786.

Since Sept 18, the number of new daily cases reported has consistently exceeded 1,000, and more than 2,000 since Tuesday (Sept 28).

Of the 13 large active clusters for which new cases were reported on Saturday, the largest was Blue Stars Dormitory, off Pioneer Road North, which now has 483 cases.

Woodlands Dormitory reported 38 more cases, bringing the total to 392. Avery Lodge reported 18 more cases, bringing its total to 415.

There was no evidence of Covid-19 transmission beyond each of these dorms, said MOH, and new cases have already been quarantined.

Woodlands Care Home reported one more case, taking its total to 32, and Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had one more case, taking the total there to 205.

Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre also reported one more case, taking its total to 54.

As at Saturday, 1,422 cases are warded in hospitals - 66 cases more than the 1,356 on Friday. Most are well and under observation, said MOH.

Of these, 243 need oxygen supplementation, and 31 are in the intensive care unit as at noon on Saturday. Of those who have fallen very ill, 233 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

About 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses, and more than 258,000 individuals have received them, said MOH. This was about 21,000 more than on Friday.

Nearly 4.5 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

