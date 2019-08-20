4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

SINGAPORE - A car and a taxi were involved in a car accident at the junction of Sims Avenue and Sims Way at about 7pm on Monday (Aug 19), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The car driver was trapped and rescued by SCDF personnel.

A total of four people - one from the car and three from the taxi - were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted photos of the scene of the accident. It said there was heavy traffic, and four ambulances and two fire engines were at the scene at the time.

19Aug2019 705pm updated with video footage. driver of bmw #SML7526L suspected suffered from a stroke or heart... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, 19 August 2019

