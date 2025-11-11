4 taken to hospital after accident involving car, motorcycles on Whitley Road

Four people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and two motorcycles along Whitley Road on Sunday (Nov 9).

In a video shared on Facebook page ROADS.sg, a silver car can be seen turning out from an intersection, appearing to attempt to head in the opposite direction as three motorcyclists approach the vehicle.

Two of the riders then collide with the car, with one landing on its roof. A third motorcyclist, who was further behind, manages to avoid the crash.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they were alerted to an accident along Whitley Road towards the PIE at about 8.30am.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 33 and 37, and two female pillion riders, aged 21 and 28, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 51-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

