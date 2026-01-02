singapore

4 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of Block 462 Sembawang Drive on Jan 1.
Esther Lam January 02, 2026

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat located along Sembawang Drive on Jan 1. 

In a Facebook post the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 462 Sembawang Drive at around 3:15pm. 

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which broke out on a unit on the 11th floor, with a water jet. 

A person from the affected unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival.

As a precautionary measure, about 90 people from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF. 

4 people were assessed for smoke inhalation, with 3 taken to Singapore General Hospital and 1 taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

