4 teens arrested for assaulting and robbing elderly taxi driver near Sungei Tengah

Four youths, aged between 12 and 16, were arrested yesterday (Oct 13) for their suspected involvement in assaulting and robbing an elderly taxi driver, the police said in a news release.

The incident took place last Friday night (Oct 8) in the vicinity of Sungei Tengah Road.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, the 64-year-old victim said he was barely able to remember what happened after he was attacked.

Apart from $200 in cash, nothing else was taken from the car. The victim, however, suffered severe bruising on his right eye.

Fortunately for him, a lorry driver had rushed to his aid and called for the police and an ambulance.

Following police investigations, the four offenders were identified and arrested.

Preliminary investigations found that three of them were involved in a separate case of housebreaking along Choa Chu Kang Ave 7.

The four youths were charged in court today.

The only girl, 16, has been remanded at Woodlands Police Station where she will assist the police with investigations.

Court has been adjourned till Oct 21.

If convicted of robbery with hurt, the four could face imprisonment between five to 20 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

