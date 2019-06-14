4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop

PHOTO: Facebook/District Singapore
Farah Daley
Stomp

Four women were arrested for public nuisance after a fight broke out at a bak kut teh shop along Balestier Road on Wednesday morning (June 12).

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that has been circulating online.

In the video, a woman wearing a yellow dress walks up to two men and a woman in black sitting at a table at Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian).

She slams the table and throws something at the other woman as the two men immediately stand up to confront her.

Another lady wearing white appears and throws a chair at the woman in black before one of the men shoves her aside.

At the same time, another woman wearing a blue top and white skirt joins the woman in yellow and restrains the man wearing a black T-shirt as the woman in yellow charges at and punches the woman in black.

In the thick of the chaos, yet another woman, this one wearing a denim jacket, joins the group.

The two men try to restrain and talk to the group of women but are unsuccessful.

The four women then continue to flip tables and throw their shoes and chairs at other people in the shop.

The lady in yellow jin fierce leh ! Video Credit: WhatsApp group [Merchant On Board] Surveillance Zone Security...

Posted by District Singapore on Thursday, 13 June 2019

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 365 Balestier Road.

"Four women, aged between 30 and 34, were subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is not the first time people have caused a ruckus at the popular bak kut teh eatery.

In August 2017, a man was arrested after he had a violent outburst at the shop where he pushed over a bun steamer, toppled over a chopsticks container, threw a chair and flipped over a table.

More about

public nuisance arrested
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
At 21, this filmmaker wants to bring Singapore folktales to Hollywood. Could he make the next Crazy Rich Asians?
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage to Akira
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Akira
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they&#039;d love to receive for Father&#039;s Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they'd love to receive for Father's Day
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Toy Story 4 theme for Children&#039;s Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms

SERVICES