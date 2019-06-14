4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop

Four women were arrested for public nuisance after a fight broke out at a bak kut teh shop along Balestier Road on Wednesday morning (June 12).

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that has been circulating online.

In the video, a woman wearing a yellow dress walks up to two men and a woman in black sitting at a table at Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian).

She slams the table and throws something at the other woman as the two men immediately stand up to confront her.

Another lady wearing white appears and throws a chair at the woman in black before one of the men shoves her aside.

At the same time, another woman wearing a blue top and white skirt joins the woman in yellow and restrains the man wearing a black T-shirt as the woman in yellow charges at and punches the woman in black.

In the thick of the chaos, yet another woman, this one wearing a denim jacket, joins the group.

The two men try to restrain and talk to the group of women but are unsuccessful.

The four women then continue to flip tables and throw their shoes and chairs at other people in the shop.

Video Credit: WhatsApp group [Merchant On Board] Surveillance Zone Security... Posted by District Singapore on Thursday, 13 June 2019

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 365 Balestier Road.

"Four women, aged between 30 and 34, were subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is not the first time people have caused a ruckus at the popular bak kut teh eatery.

In August 2017, a man was arrested after he had a violent outburst at the shop where he pushed over a bun steamer, toppled over a chopsticks container, threw a chair and flipped over a table.