4 women taken to hospital after accident at Boon Lay interchange; bus driver arrested

SINGAPORE - Four women were taken to the hospital and a bus driver was arrested after an accident involving buses of two public transport operators at Boon Lay interchange on Dec 29.

The buses involved were running SMRT service 178 and SBS Transit service 199.

In response to The Straits Times' queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 61 Jurong West Central 3 at 9.10pm on Dec 29.

Four female bus passengers, aged between 40 and 77, were taken conscious to the hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A 56-year-old male bus driver was arrested for a negligent act causing hurt, the police added.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu told ST that bus service 199 was stationary when it was hit by bus service 178, which was moving off from the boarding berth.

She added that there were no passengers on board the SBS Transit bus and its driver was not hurt.

SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay told ST that the accident happened at about 8.55pm.

[[nid:623653]]

He added that apart from the four who were taken to hospital, the remaining passengers on board the SMRT bus were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journey.

Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported on Dec 30 that an eyewitness estimated there were about 20 people on board bus service 178 at the time of the accident.

"Our immediate concern is for the well-being of those who are injured," said Mr Gay, who added that the company is reaching out to them to provide support and assistance.

"We apologise that this happened. We are assisting the police in their investigations. Our bus captains are constantly reminded to strictly observe all safety and road regulations."

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.