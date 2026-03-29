4 years post-cancer: Baey Yam Keng relieved 'everything is clear' after discovering abnormality on nose

Four years after his nose cancer diagnosis, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng says he is grateful that he is in good health, especially after a recent scare.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (March 28), Baey shared that he has been undergoing annual scans since completing radiation therapy to monitor his health.

However, late last December, the minister said his CT scan had shown a small abnormality on the right side of his nose.

"My oncologist thought it might be linked to a flu I caught during a recent trip, but referred me to an ear and nose specialist just to be safe," said Baey, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.

He added that a follow-up scope in February showed nothing concerning, but to be certain, he underwent another magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in March.

Baey wrote that the results, which he received two days ago, showed that everything was clear.

"While the uncertainty over the past few months didn't weigh on me too much, I definitely felt a deep sense of relief hearing the good news," said Baey.

"Happy to share that my post-cancer health is good for now. I’ll continue to take care and not take things for granted."

Baey had revealed in January 2021 that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer two months earlier in November, following a regular eye check for glaucoma.

He began radiation therapy in December, undergoing five sessions a week for six and a half weeks.

Baey also shared in an interview with The Straits Times that when he first learned of his cancer diagnosis, he had to have five teeth extracted, describing it as his "most tormenting ordeal".

The removal of teeth before radiation in the head and neck region is often recommended to reduce the risk of osteonecrosis of the jaws after treatment. Osteonecrosis is a condition in which there is a loss of blood flow to bone tissue, causing the bone to die.

[[nid:725801]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.