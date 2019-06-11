4,000 evacuated after fire breaks out at Century Square mall foodcourt in Tampines

SCDF responded to the fire at about 4.15pm, but the fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the mall before they arrived.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - About 4,000 people were evacuated from Century Square mall in Tampines after a fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 5).

The fire involved a floor cleaning machine, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF responded to the fire, which occurred at the foodcourt on the third floor at about 4.15pm, but the fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the mall before its officers arrived.

Shoppers and staff in the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, added the SCDF.

Hundreds of staff and shoppers were in the process of being evacuated when The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 4.40pm.

A group of pre-schoolers from a centre located in the mall was waiting outside as well with their teachers.

Mr Hairul Qamar, 37, an assistant supervisor at hardware store Mr DIY, said he and other employees had been having a meeting when they heard the fire alarm.

"We thought it was a false alarm and continued with the meeting, but then we saw a lot of people outside," he said.

At around 6.30pm, staff were seen clearing water at the foodcourt at Century Square mall where the fire occurred.  ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN

"I stepped outside and noticed a lot of smoke, and an announcement was then made asking everyone to evacuate."

Tenants were allowed to go into the mall to get their belongings at around 5.45pm, but were asked to come back out after, he added.

They were later allowed to return to their stores.

At about 6.15pm, shoppers were also allowed to enter the mall, and stores re-opened for business.

At the foodcourt, staff were seen clearing water from the floor.

A spokesman for AsiaMalls, which manages Century Square mall, said the fire alarm was immediately activated when the fire broke out.

"The fire was put out by the sprinklers before SCDF arrived at approximately 4.20pm. Evacuation was activated by SCDF upon arrival," she said.

The mall will be open for business as usual on Wednesday, she added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
fires SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)

TRENDING

E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Firemen free man with leg caught in escalator in KL mall
Firemen free man with leg caught in escalator in KL mall
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
4,000 evacuated after fire breaks out at Century Square mall foodcourt in Tampines
4,000 evacuated after fire breaks out at Century Square mall foodcourt in Tampines
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

SERVICES