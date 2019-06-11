4,000 evacuated after fire breaks out at Century Square mall foodcourt in Tampines

SINGAPORE - About 4,000 people were evacuated from Century Square mall in Tampines after a fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 5).

The fire involved a floor cleaning machine, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF responded to the fire, which occurred at the foodcourt on the third floor at about 4.15pm, but the fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the mall before its officers arrived.

Shoppers and staff in the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, added the SCDF.

Hundreds of staff and shoppers were in the process of being evacuated when The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 4.40pm.

A group of pre-schoolers from a centre located in the mall was waiting outside as well with their teachers.

Mr Hairul Qamar, 37, an assistant supervisor at hardware store Mr DIY, said he and other employees had been having a meeting when they heard the fire alarm.

"We thought it was a false alarm and continued with the meeting, but then we saw a lot of people outside," he said.

At around 6.30pm, staff were seen clearing water at the foodcourt at Century Square mall where the fire occurred. ST PHOTO: GOH YAN HAN

"I stepped outside and noticed a lot of smoke, and an announcement was then made asking everyone to evacuate."

Tenants were allowed to go into the mall to get their belongings at around 5.45pm, but were asked to come back out after, he added.

They were later allowed to return to their stores.

At about 6.15pm, shoppers were also allowed to enter the mall, and stores re-opened for business.

At the foodcourt, staff were seen clearing water from the floor.

A spokesman for AsiaMalls, which manages Century Square mall, said the fire alarm was immediately activated when the fire broke out.

"The fire was put out by the sprinklers before SCDF arrived at approximately 4.20pm. Evacuation was activated by SCDF upon arrival," she said.

The mall will be open for business as usual on Wednesday, she added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.