$400k found in boot of car at Tuas checkpoint forfeited to State after driver's conviction for money laundering

More than $400,000 of ill-gotten cash found in the boot of a car at Tuas Checkpoint has been forfeited to the State after the driver's criminal conviction.

In a press release on Tuesday (April 28), the police said the prosecution's application for the money to be forfeited was granted by the court on April 16.

The driver, 57-year-old Malaysian Diong Gin Ing, was convicted on March 26 on one count each of possession of benefits from criminal conduct and making an inaccurate declaration on cross-border movement of cash, having pleaded guilty to his charges.

He was sentenced on the same day of his conviction to a jail term of 10 months and three days, the police added.

A sum of $398,775 and RM1,621 (S$522) was found in the boot of Diong's car when he tried to enter Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint on May 23, 2025 during a Cross-Border Cash Reporting Regime multi-agency joint operation.

The operation involved officers from the Specialised Fraud Investigation Branch of the police's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Diong did not make an accurate declaration of the cash with him and he was unable to provide a satisfactory account of the source of funds.

The money was suspected to be unlawful proceeds and was seized for further investigations.

CAD's investigations later revealed the cash came from commissions Diong earned as a runner for illegal betting and unlicensed moneylending activities in Malaysia.

"Singapore takes a serious view of criminals attempting to move proceeds from unlawful activity through our jurisdiction," said CAD director Peggy Pao.

Under the law, all travellers arriving and departing Singapore must make a report of the physical movement of any physical currency and bearer negotiable instruments exceeding $20,000 into or out of Singapore.

Failure to do so can attract a fine of up to $50,000, a maximum jail term of three years, or both.

A confiscation order, such as in Diong's case, may also be issued.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com