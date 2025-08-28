$400K in losses: Police warn of scammers impersonating officers from Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office

A new government official impersonation scam variant has emerged.

This time, scammers impersonating officers from the Commercial Affairs Department's Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office (STRO) would claim that victims are involved in criminal activities such as money laundering and that they are required to be investigated.

At least 20 of such cases involving more than $408,000 in losses have been reported since April 2025, said the police on Thursday (Aug 28).

STRO is Singapore's Financial Intelligence Unit. It receives suspicious transaction reports and other financial information such as cash movement reports and cash transaction reports, analysing them to detect money laundering, terrorism financing and other serious crimes.

Given this nature of its work, some unwitting members of public have fallen prey to fake official documents such as STRO reports and even 'Anti-Money Laundering warrant' issued through WhatsApp.

Victims are then instructed to send money for investigation purposes, such as transferring money to bank accounts supposedly designated by the Government, handing over cash to persons alleged to be an officer, inspector, or undercover agent. In some cases, victims may even be asked to perform cryptocurrency-related transfers.

Police said members of the public should never transfer or hand monies, or other valuables, to any unknown person or persons whose identity has not been verified.

The public is also reminded to never keep monies or valuables at any physical location to facilitate so-called subsequent collection.

"In the course of its work, STRO will never make unsolicited calls to members of the public to accuse them of laundering money, or threaten them with warrants for their arrest, or share 'STRO reports' via WhatsApp," the police added.

Looks and sounds real?

Some victims have received unsolicited calls, including WhatsApp video calls from scammers.

Over the video calls, scammers may present fake warrant cards or identification documents. They may even wear 'police uniform' or display the police crest in the background to appear legitimate.

In such cases, members of the public are reminded that Government officials will never ask them to do the following over a phone call:

Transfer money

Disclose banking log-in details

Install mobile apps from unofficial app stores

Transfer your call to 'Police'

The public are also advised to take precaution by using ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app and setting security features.

The public can also use the ScamShield app or call the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

